2013 Toyota Highlander Plus MOONROOF HEATED FRONT SEATS

Item specifics
|Condition:
|Used
|Year:
|2013
|VIN (Vehicle Identification Number):
|5TDBK3EH9DS246809
|Mileage:
|34,704
|Transmission:
|Automatic
|Make:
|Toyota
|Body Type:
|SUV
|Model:
|Highlander
|Warranty:
|Vehicle has an existing warranty
|Trim:
|Plus MOONROOF HEATED FRONT SEATS
|Vehicle Title:
|Clear
|Engine:
|3.5L
|Fuel Type:
|Gasoline
|Drive Type:
|4WD
|For Sale By:
|Dealer
|Manufacturer Interior Color:
|Sand Beige
|Exterior Color:
|Green
|Manufacturer Exterior Color:
|Cypress Pearl
|Number of Cylinders:
|6
|Number of Doors:
|4 Doors
