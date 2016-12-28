2013 Toyota Highlander Plus MOONROOF HEATED FRONT SEATS

Item specifics

Condition: Used Year: 2013
VIN (Vehicle Identification Number): 5TDBK3EH9DS246809 Mileage: 34,704
Transmission: Automatic Make: Toyota
Body Type: SUV Model: Highlander
Warranty: Vehicle has an existing warranty Trim: Plus MOONROOF HEATED FRONT SEATS
Vehicle Title: Clear Engine: 3.5L
Fuel Type: Gasoline Drive Type: 4WD
For Sale By: Dealer Manufacturer Interior Color: Sand Beige
Exterior Color: Green Manufacturer Exterior Color: Cypress Pearl
Number of Cylinders: 6 Number of Doors: 4 Doors
