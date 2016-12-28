2013 Volvo XC90 13 Volvo XC90 R-Design AWD XC 90

Model Overview The XC90 is available in four different trim levels: Base, Premier Plus, Platinum and R-Design. Even in Base trim the XC90 is well equipped, including luxury features like a power glass moonroof, rear parking assist, a 6-month subscription to SiriusXM Satellite Radio, memory-enabled power front seats and a leather trimmed interior.Premier Plus adds dual xenon headlights, an auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink, Sovereign Hide soft-leather upholstery and redwood inlays for the dash and gear knob. The Platinum builds on the Premier Plus by adding a navigation system, a rear back up camera and a premium sounds system. The sporty R-Design features sport tuned suspension, variable ratio steering and several attractive styling touches including 19-inch wheels, setting it apart from the less sporty trims. Options across all trim levels include a rear seat entertainment system, a blind spot warning system and all-wheel-drive.The XC90 wouldn’t be a Volvo without a bevy of safety features. Anti-lock brakes with emergency brake assistance, traction control, stability control, rollover protection system, anti-submarining protection, dual stage airbags side curtain airbags and even a collapsible steering column are all standard. Volvo has kept the drivetrain relatively simple. A 6-speed automatic sends power to either the front or all four wheels, while a 3.2L V6 provides power. The V6 is good for a respectable 16 miles per gallon in the city and 23 miles per gallon on the highway while producing a reasonable 240 horsepower.



Product Highlights Video

