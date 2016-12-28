2014 Audi Q7 S Line Sport Utility 4-Door

Model Overview For 2014, Audi’s Q7 returns with a 3.0L supercharged V6 available in two tuning levels and an optional 3.0L TDI diesel V6. The supercharged engine that comes in the Premium trim makes 272 hp and 295 ft-lb of torque. A higher performance version of the same engine that comes in the S Line makes 333 hp and 325 ft-lb of torque. The optional turbo diesel produces 240 hp and 406 ft-lb of torque. All Q7 models benefit from Audi’s 8-speed Tiptronic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive. The Q7 is loaded with safety features such as airbags, tire pressure monitoring and a crash sensor. There are available tech systems to help reduce the likelihood of a crash too. Adaptive cruise control monitors the vehicle in front of the Q7 and maintains a safe distance. If the system detects that a possible crash could happen, it warns the driver and prepares the braking system. At speeds of 20 mph and faster, the side assist system checks the Q7’s blind spots and watches the rear of the car for fast-approaching vehicles.The Q7 comes in several trim levels that include Premium, Premium Plus and S Line Prestige in both gasoline and TDI diesel powertrains. The base level Premium includes LED turn signals in the exterior mirrors, 18-inch tires, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, power tailgate, a sound system with iPod integration, Bluetooth connectivity and rain and light sensors. The Premium Plus and S Line Prestige get upgrades that include Audi Advanced Key proximity entry, Bose surround sound, driver’s seat memory, a panoramic sunroof, LED daytime running lights and xenon headlights and parking assist with rearview camera. These trims have a couple of extra options, too, such as running boards and headlight washers. The S Line also features ventilated front seats, 4-zone automatic climate control, power tilt/telescopic steering column, 20-inch wheels, heated headlight washers and adaptive headlights.All Q7s have both a cold-weather and warm-weather package available. For colder climes, a heated multi-function steering wheel is added, while those in warmer areas will appreciate the 4-zone climate control and window shades for the side and rear windows. A TDI S Line Package adds appearance both inside and out. Popular standalone options include a towing package for all trims, a panorama sunroof on Premium models, a Bang & Olufsen sound system for Prestige models, and Adaptive Air Suspension for a more responsive ride over variable terrain, also available on Prestige models.



