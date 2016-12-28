2014 Ford Escape SE

Condition: Used Year: 2014
VIN (Vehicle Identification Number): 1FMCU9GX9EUA49475 Mileage: 30,881
Transmission: Automatic Make: Ford
Body Type: SUV Model: Escape
Warranty: Vehicle has an existing warranty Trim: SE
Vehicle Title: Clear Engine: 1.6L
Options: 4-Wheel Drive, CD Player Drive Type: 4WD
Safety Features: Anti-Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag Power Options: Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Seats
Exterior Color: Tuxedo Black Metallic Fuel Type: Gasoline
Interior Color: Charcoal Black For Sale By: Dealer
Number of Cylinders: 4
