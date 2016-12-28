2014 Ford Escape SE

Item specifics
|Condition:
|Used
|Year:
|2014
|VIN (Vehicle Identification Number):
|1FMCU9GX9EUA49475
|Mileage:
|30,881
|Transmission:
|Automatic
|Make:
|Ford
|Body Type:
|SUV
|Model:
|Escape
|Warranty:
|Vehicle has an existing warranty
|Trim:
|SE
|Vehicle Title:
|Clear
|Engine:
|1.6L
|Options:
|4-Wheel Drive, CD Player
|Drive Type:
|4WD
|Safety Features:
|Anti-Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag
|Power Options:
|Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Seats
|Exterior Color:
|Tuxedo Black Metallic
|Fuel Type:
|Gasoline
|Interior Color:
|Charcoal Black
|For Sale By:
|Dealer
|Number of Cylinders:
|4
Leave a Reply