2014 Honda CR-V LX Sport Utility 4-Door

Model Overview The CR-V is available in three well-equipped trim levels. LX, the most basic trim, comes with air conditioning, cruise control, Bluetooth HandsFreeLink, remote entry, a 160-watt 4-speaker audio system, a multi informational display in the dashboard and electronic power steering. EX trim upgrades the stereo to a 6-speaker system, while adding rear privacy glass, a security system, 17-inch alloy wheels and a 1-touch power moonroof with tilt controls. The top of the line EX-L adds leather seats, dual-zone climate control, a 10-way power adjustable driver’s seat, heated front seats, a 328-watt 7-speaker audio system with XM Radio, heated mirrors and halogen headlights. Options available on the EX-L include a navigation system or a rear seat entertainment system. All versions of the CR-V are available in front-wheel-drive or with Honda’s Real-Time All-Wheel-Drive with Intelligent Control system.The interior of the CR-V contains several pleasant surprises. The 60/40 folding rear seats are easy to operate and fold down nearly flat against the cargo floor. The multi informational display in the dashboard (i-MID) displays multiple camera angles while reversing the CR-V and the vehicle can even link up to compatible cell phones to read aloud text messages over the audio system. Pandora internet radio with iPod connectivity is also a brand-new option on the CR-V.The CR-V’s engine is a 2.4L unit that produces 185 horsepower and 163 lb-feet of torque. An Eco Assist system helps teach good driving habits by indicating to the driver when they are operating the vehicle in a manner conducive to fuel efficiency. Safety is of the utmost importance, and the CR-V delivers with plenty of standard features. Anti-lock brakes with brake assist and stability control are, of course present as are front and side curtain airbags. The CR-V also features front seats that are designed to help reduce the severity of neck injuries in the event of a rear end collision while the front of the vehicle utilizes an Advanced Compatibility Engineering body structure to disperse energy through the vehicle in the event of a head on collision.



