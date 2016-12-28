2014 Land Rover Range Rover Pure Sport Utility 4-Door

Model Overview The Evoque caters to a decidedly more eco-conscious customer base than traditional Range Rover buyers. Even so, the Evoque still possesses the chops to keep up when the road gets rough. Styling is edgy and aggressive, but it’s clearly a Range Rover from front to back, with characteristic styling touches at the headlamps, grille and taillamps.A 240-hp 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine is the only available powerplant, but it’s a capable one, making 251 lb-ft of torque while still achieving 19 mpg city and 28 mpg highway–more than anything else in the Range Rover stable. The engine features twin turbochargers and direct injection, and it’s capable of propelling the Evoque from 0-60 in 7.1 seconds.A 6-speed automatic is the only available transmission, coupled to a Haldex full-time all-wheel-drive system. Land Rover says the Evoque is designed to be able to ford water up to 19.7 inches deep without hesitation, and ground clearance comes in at 8.7 inches. The Terrain Response system is standard, which automatically provides several settings for different traction situations, ranging from loose gravel to deep snow.Safety features include anti-lock brakes, an anti-skid system, traction control, side curtain airbags and front-side airbags.The Evoque is available in 2 bodystyles– a 2-door coupe and a slightly larger 4-door. Both feature a similar wedge-like side lines. The look is unmistakenly Range Rover but features a compact size and a sporty feel.Standard features on the base “Pure” Evoque include a lip spoiler, LED brakelights, a Meridian Audio system with 11 speakers and Bluetooth, “Dinamica” leatherette seat trim, proximity key ignition an dual-zone climate control.A Premium package adds a blind-spot monitor, a surround view camera and adaptive HID headlamps.On the 4-door, a Plus package adds leather seat trim, LED fog lamps, a powered tailgate and a panoramic roof to the Pure. The Premium package adds the contents of the Plus as well as headlight power washers a blind spot monitoring system and luggage rails.The Climate Comfort package includes a heated steering wheel, heated windshield, heated washer jets and heated front and rear seats. Two kinds of 20-inch wheels are available as is a hard-drive based navigation system.Dynamic Evoque models include standard MagneRide dynamic suspension, 20-inch alloy wheels and rain-sensing wipers. Adaptive cruise control is optional on both the Prestige and Dynamic.



Product Highlights Video

