2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged Autobiography

Model Overview The Land Rover Range Rover is now in its fourth generation. And while it retains the same basic shape it’s always had, much has changed. Most significantly, Land Rover shaved and incredible 700 pounds from its curb weight during their most recent redesign and the Range Rover now weighs only 4,850 pounds. This was achieved thanks to aluminum, which now comprises the entire unibody as well as both front and rear subframes.Four Range Rover models are offered: base, HSE, Supercharge, and Autobiography. Base and HSE models are powered by a 3.0L V6 engine capable of 340 hp. In the Supercharged and Autobiography, a 5.0L V8 is instead utilized. Like the V6, the V8 is supercharged but the bigger engine makes 510 hp, enough to make the Range Rover startlingly quick. Maximum speed on models so equipped is 155 mph., while fuel economy is 13 mpg city, 19 mpg highway. All Range Rovers come with a 8-speed ZF automatic gearbox, which features steering wheel paddles for complete driver control. All Range Rovers are equipped with Terrain Response 2 Auto, a next-generation system of off-road control. The system provides enhanced capability across every terrain and automatically adapts to driving conditions and road surfaces. Additionally, Range Rovers feature a permanent 4-wheel drive system that splits torque 50/50 front to rear and a 2-speed transfer case for high and low ranges.Range Rovers include 19-inch alloy wheels, auto-leveling xenon headlights, power-folding and heated exterior mirrors, heated, rain-sensing wipers, front and rear parking sensors with display, grained leather in one of three colors, a choice of veneer appliques, power seating with heated front seats, a 380-watt Meridian sound system, 3-zone climate control, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, hard disk navigation on an 8-inch touchscreen and satellite and HD radio. Upgrading to the HSE adds 20-inch wheels, several more interior leather choices and heated rear seats. Supercharged models are similarly equipped but feature 21-inch wheels, in addition to the more powerful engine. Finally the Autobiography comes with all the bells and whistles, including adaptive xenon headlights, 17 interior leather options, perforated climate-controlled front seats that also feature multi-mode massage functionality, power reclining rear bench seat, a leather headliner, 4-zone climate control, programmable ambient lighting, adaptive cruise control, a blind-spot monitor, an even more powerful Meridian audio system and a rear seat entertainment with twin touchscreen displays.Options allow for even more exclusivity in the Range Rover. The options list offers massaging front seats, front console coolers, surround cameras and full-size panoramic roofs. Finally, safety is paramount on the Range Rover, and it comes loaded with a full slate of airbags and driving aids such as traction and stability control, cornering braking control and roll control.



