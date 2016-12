2014 Toyota 4Runner 4WD 4dr V6 Limited

Item specifics



Condition: Used Year: 2014 VIN (Vehicle Identification Number): JTEBU5JR2E5191465 Mileage: 21,608 Warranty: Vehicle has an existing warranty Make: Toyota Vehicle Title: Clear Model: 4Runner Options: Leather Trim: 4WD 4dr V6 Limited Safety Features: Anti-Lock Brakes, Driver Side Airbag Power Options: Air Conditioning, Cruise Control Sub Model: 4WD 4dr V6 Limited Fuel Type: Gasoline Exterior Color: Black For Sale By: Dealer Interior Color: Tan Doors: 4 Number of Cylinders: 6 Engine Description: 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V Transmission: Automatic Drivetrain: 4-Wheel Drive Body Type: SUV

