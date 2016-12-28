2015 Audi Q7 Premium Plus Sport Utility 4-Door

Model Overview For 2015, Audi’s Q7 returns with a 3.0L supercharged V6 available in two tuning levels and an optional 3.0L TDI diesel V6. The supercharged engine that comes in the Premium trim makes 272 hp and 295 ft-lb of torque. A higher performance version of the same engine that comes in the S Line makes 333 hp and 325 ft-lb of torque. The optional turbo diesel produces 240 hp and 406 ft-lb of torque. All Q7 models benefit from Audi’s 8-speed Tiptronic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive. The Q7 is loaded with safety features such as airbags, tire pressure monitoring and a crash sensor. There are available tech systems to help reduce the likelihood of a crash too. Adaptive cruise control monitors the vehicle in front of the Q7 and maintains a safe distance. If the system detects that a crash is imminent, it warns the driver and prepares the braking system. At speeds of 20 mph and faster, the side-assist system checks the Q7’s blind spots and watches the rear of the car for fast-approaching vehicles.The Q7 comes in several trim levels that include Premium, Premium Plus and S Line Prestige in both gasoline and TDI diesel powertrains. The base level Premium includes LED turn signals in the exterior mirrors, 18-inch tires, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, power tailgate, a sound system with iPod integration, Bluetooth connectivity and rain and light sensors. The Premium Plus and S Line Prestige get upgrades that include Audi Advanced Key proximity entry, Bose surround sound, driver’s seat memory, a panoramic sunroof, LED daytime running lights and xenon headlights and parking assist with rearview camera. These trims have a couple of extra options, too, such as running boards and headlight washers. The S Line also features ventilated front seats, 4-zone automatic climate control, power tilt/telescopic steering column, 20-inch wheels, heated headlight washers and adaptive headlights.All Q7s have both a cold-weather and warm-weather package available. For colder climes, a heated multi-function steering wheel is added, while those in warmer areas will appreciate the 4-zone climate control and window shades for the side and rear windows. A TDI S Line Package adds appearance both inside and out. Popular standalone options include a towing package for all trims, a panorama sunroof on Premium models, a Bang & Olufsen sound system for Prestige models, and Adaptive Air Suspension for a more responsive ride over variable terrain, also available on Prestige models.



Product Highlights Video

