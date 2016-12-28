2015 Ford Edge Titanium

Model Overview The 2015 Ford Edge has been redesigned for this year and thus gains style, power and technology. Dimensions have grown in almost every direction, and this is most felt in passenger comfort.The Edge comes in both front-wheel and all-wheel drive in SE, SEL, Titanium and top-of-the line Sport trims. The new powertrain array is the best in the Edge’s history. The base engine on all but the Sport is a 2.0L “Ecoboost” 4-cylinder model that uses turbocharging and direct injection to make an impressive 245 horsepower and 270 lb-feet of torque. The optional upgrade is a 3.5L V6 that does 287 horsepower and 254 lb-feet of torque. The Sport trim offers one engine option, a 2.7L “Ecoboost” V6 good for 315 horsepower and 350 lb-feet of torque. All engines are mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission.Even in the base SE trim, the Edge comes well equipped. Standard equipment includes 18-inch aluminum wheels, deep tinted glass and power-adjustable mirrors. The radio is an AM/FM/MP3-compatible unit that includes Bluetooth and Ford’s SYNC system. Convenience features are the usual fare, including remote keyless entry, cruise control, a leather/metal shift knob and four 12-volt power outlets.The SEL adds chrome trim, heated mirrors and automatic headlamps. The radio gets Sirius XM satellite radio and a touchscreen interface. Proximity entry and ignition and interior metal accents. The SEL can be upgraded through optional leather heated seats, an upgraded 9 speaker audio system with the premium SYNC. The Technology package adds remote start, navigation and Blind Spot Information System (BLIS).Titanium models include 19-inch wheels, speed-sensitive wipers, a 12-speaker Sony stereo upgrade with premium SYNC system that also adds USB interface. Dual-zone climate control and leather seat trim.Titaniums can be optioned up with perforated leather heated and cooled seats, a panoramic “Vista” roof, heated rear seats, remote start, navigation and the (BLIS) system.Top-of-the-line Sport trims come with 20-inch polished wheels, steering-wheel mounted shift paddles, and a rear window wiper. The Sport can be optioned up handsomely with a front camera, a hands-free liftgate, HID headlamps, enhanced park assist, heated rear seats, rain-sensing wipers, Lane Keep Assist, remote start, integrated navigation, cooled front seats, 21-inch wheels and 5 years of pre-paid satellite radio.Standard safety features across the Edge linup include anti-lock brakes, stability control, tire pressure monitoring and a rearview camera.



