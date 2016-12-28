2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland Sport Utility 4-Door

Item specifics
|Condition:
|Used
|Year:
|2015
|VIN (Vehicle Identification Number):
|1C4RJFCG7FC798097
|Mileage:
|29,811
|Vehicle Title:
|Clear
|Make:
|Jeep
|Fuel Type:
|Gas
|Model:
|Grand Cherokee
|For Sale By:
|Dealer
|Engine:
|6
|Disability Equipped:
|No
|Doors:
|4
|Sub Model:
|Overland
|Drivetrain:
|Four Wheel Drive
|Exterior Color:
|White
|Trim:
|Overland Sport Utility 4-Door
|Interior Color:
|Black
|Drive Type:
|4WD
|Transmission:
|Automatic
|Number of Cylinders:
|6
|Body Type:
|SUV
Detailed item info
