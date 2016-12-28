2015 Lexus LX Base Sport Utility 4-Door

Model Overview Lexus has kept things simple with the LX 570. There is really only one trim level, but it comes extremely well equipped. Standard features are the name of the game with this vehicle. Four-zone automatic climate control, an electronic moonroof, power tailgate closer, electronically height adjustable suspension, a wood- and leather-trimmed interior, a 14-way power adjustable driver’s seat, a navigation system, Sirius XM radio and a 9-speaker sound system are just some of the highlights on a very long list of standard equipment. All LX 570s come with V8 power and full-time 4-wheel drive. This means that even in its most basic form, the LX 570 is a serious vehicle. Lexus offers a couple of option packages for those wanting even more luxury. An aptly named “Luxury Package” includes a heated steering wheel and heated second row seats. Front seats are fully climate controlled with perforated, higher quality leather than in non-Luxury Package-equipped LX 570s. A refrigerated cool box has been installed in the center console and a parking assist program has also been added. The Luxury Package also addresses in-car entertainment, swapping the stock stereo for a 19-speaker Mark Levinson unit and adding a couple of screens in the headrests to entertain rear seat passengers. The “Luxury package with pre-collision system” is just that. Everything included in the above-mentioned Luxury package is included, along with Lexus’ pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control and a set of unique 20-inch wheels. The LX 570 is powered by a 5.7L V8 engine producing an impressive 383 horsepower. More importantly though, the LX 570 makes 90 percent of peak torque at just 2,200 rpm, great for towing or for off-roading. Power is sent to all four wheels via a 6-speed automatic transmission and transfer case. Utilizing a Torsen limited-slip differential, the LX 570 ensures that power is sent to whichever wheels have the most grip.The LX 570 is equipped with ten airbags, traction control, anti-lock brakes and stability control. The side curtain airbags can sense an impending rollover and cover all three rows potentially protecting a full load of eight occupants. Also aiding safety are the Active Front Headrests, which are designed to move upward and forward during rear-end collisions to minimize the chance of spinal injury. Owners who opt for the pre-collision system will also get front and side wide angle cameras to assist in the prevention of minor fender benders while parking. The pre-collision system its self, works by using radar mounted in the nose of the vehicle to detect an incoming collision and automatically apply the brakes in order to minimize the speed of impact.



Product Highlights Video

