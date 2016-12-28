2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE Sport Utility 4-Door

Model Overview The Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is offered in well-equipped ES, premium SE and sporty GT trims. The standard engine in ES and SE trims is a 148-horsepower, 2.0L DOHC 4-cylinder engine. A new 168-horsepower 2.4L four is optional in the ES and SE and standard in the GT. On 2-wheel-drive ES models, a 5-speed manual gearbox is standard, while a continuously variable transmission (CVT) is optional and standard on all other Outlander Sports. All-wheel drive is available on all trim levels, and the system, which is geared toward improved traction on slippery roads, includes a separate 2WD mode for improved fuel efficiency. The Outlander Sport is laid out more as a tall car than as a traditional utility vehicle, and with responsive, quick-ratio electric power steering it drives more like a sporty hatchback on the road. It maneuvers well and parks easily in the city, and CVT models offer steering-wheel paddle-shifters that let you toggle between six simulated gears.Inside, the Outlander Sport has space for five. Rear seatbacks are split 60/40 and fold forward, while back-seat occupants get a fold-down padded armrest. There’s also a trunk pass-through for skis and longer items. All Outlander Sport models include Mitsubishi’s FUSE connectivity system for hands-free cellphone use, as well as a USB port for cellphone or iPod control, plus steering-wheel audio controls. The standard sound system has 140 watts and four speakers. Other standard features on the ES include rear LED tail lamps, a trip computer, air conditioning, and rear heat ducts. SE models add a 6-speaker system, automatic climate control, HID headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, a 6.1-inch touchscreen display, rearview camera, and push-button engine start. The GT trim includes chrome exterior accents, integrated turn signals in the mirrors, a power driver’s seat, roof rails, and aluminum pedals.Top options on the Outlander Sport include a navigation system with real-time traffic data plus music-server storage; a 710-watt Rockford-Fosgate sound system with nine speakers and a 10-inch subwoofer; Sirius XM satellite radio; and a panoramic glass roof with adjustable LED lighting.On the safety front, all models include electronic stability control, anti-lock brakes, Hill Start Assist, active front headrests, and a driver knee bag in addition to a full set of frontal and side airbags.



