2016 BMW X5

December 28, 2016 admin eBay Motors 0

Item specifics

Condition: Used Year: 2016
VIN (Vehicle Identification Number): 5YMKT6C51G0C89789 Mileage: 11,064
Number of Cylinders: 8 Make: BMW
Transmission: Automatic Model: X5
Body Type: SUV Engine: 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower Turbo
Vehicle Title: Clear Drive Type: AWD
Fuel Type: Gasoline For Sale By: Dealer
Exterior Color: Black Manufacturer Exterior Color: Black
Interior Color: Other Color Number of Doors: 4 Doors

Dimmitt Auto Group Visit my eBay store   Sign up for newsletter Search Store

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*