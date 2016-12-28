2016 BMW X5

Item specifics
|Condition:
|Used
|Year:
|2016
|VIN (Vehicle Identification Number):
|5YMKT6C51G0C89789
|Mileage:
|11,064
|Number of Cylinders:
|8
|Make:
|BMW
|Transmission:
|Automatic
|Model:
|X5
|Body Type:
|SUV
|Engine:
|4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower Turbo
|Vehicle Title:
|Clear
|Drive Type:
|AWD
|Fuel Type:
|Gasoline
|For Sale By:
|Dealer
|Exterior Color:
|Black
|Manufacturer Exterior Color:
|Black
|Interior Color:
|Other Color
|Number of Doors:
|4 Doors
