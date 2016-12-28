2016 Ford Edge SEL

Item specifics
|Condition:
|New
|Year:
|2016
|VIN (Vehicle Identification Number):
|2FMPK4J93GBB72718
|Mileage:
|2
|Transmission:
|Automatic
|Make:
|Ford
|Body Type:
|SUV
|Model:
|Edge
|Warranty:
|Vehicle has an existing warranty
|Trim:
|SEL
|Vehicle Title:
|Clear
|Engine:
|EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT
|Fuel Type:
|Gasoline
|Drive Type:
|AWD
|For Sale By:
|Dealer
|Manufacturer Interior Color:
|Dune
|Exterior Color:
|Gray
|Manufacturer Exterior Color:
|Gray
|Interior Color:
|Tan
|Number of Doors:
|4 Doors
|Number of Cylinders:
|4

