2016 Ford Edge SEL

December 28, 2016 admin eBay Motors 0

Item specifics

Condition: New Year: 2016
VIN (Vehicle Identification Number): 2FMPK4J93GBB72718 Mileage: 2
Transmission: Automatic Make: Ford
Body Type: SUV Model: Edge
Warranty: Vehicle has an existing warranty Trim: SEL
Vehicle Title: Clear Engine: EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT
Fuel Type: Gasoline Drive Type: AWD
For Sale By: Dealer Manufacturer Interior Color: Dune
Exterior Color: Gray Manufacturer Exterior Color: Gray
Interior Color: Tan Number of Doors: 4 Doors
Number of Cylinders: 4

