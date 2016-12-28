2016 Porsche Cayenne

December 28, 2016

Item specifics

Condition: Seller Notes:
Certified pre-owned
In pristine condition inside and out
Year: 2016 VIN (Vehicle Identification Number): WP1AA2A2XGKA36465
Mileage: 3,400 Transmission: Automatic
Make: Porsche Body Type: SUV
Model: Cayenne Warranty: Vehicle has an existing warranty
Engine: V6 Vehicle Title: Clear
Drive Type: AWD Fuel Type: Gasoline
For Sale By: Dealer Exterior Color: Blue
Manufacturer Interior Color: Black Interior Color: Black
Manufacturer Exterior Color: Moonlight Blue Metallic Number of Cylinders: 6
Number of Doors: 4 Doors
