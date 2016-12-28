2016 Porsche Cayenne

Item specifics
|Certified pre-owned
|“In pristine condition inside and out”
|Year:
|2016
|VIN (Vehicle Identification Number):
|WP1AA2A2XGKA36465
|Mileage:
|3,400
|Transmission:
|Automatic
|Make:
|Porsche
|Body Type:
|SUV
|Model:
|Cayenne
|Warranty:
|Vehicle has an existing warranty
|Engine:
|V6
|Vehicle Title:
|Clear
|Drive Type:
|AWD
|Fuel Type:
|Gasoline
|For Sale By:
|Dealer
|Exterior Color:
|Blue
|Manufacturer Interior Color:
|Black
|Interior Color:
|Black
|Manufacturer Exterior Color:
|Moonlight Blue Metallic
|Number of Cylinders:
|6
|Number of Doors:
|4 Doors
