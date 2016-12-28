2016 Porsche Cayenne 2016 Porsche Cayenne

Item specifics

Condition: Seller Notes:
Certified pre-owned
In pristine condition inside and out
Year: 2016 VIN (Vehicle Identification Number): WP1AA2A23GKA15151
Mileage: 4,418 Transmission: Automatic
Make: Porsche Body Type: SUV
Model: Cayenne Warranty: Vehicle has an existing warranty
Trim: 2016 Porsche Cayenne Vehicle Title: Clear
Engine: V6 Fuel Type: Gasoline
Drive Type: AWD For Sale By: Dealer
Manufacturer Interior Color: Black Exterior Color: Black
Number of Doors: 4 Doors Number of Cylinders: 6
