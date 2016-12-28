2016 Volvo XC60 AWD 4dr T6 Drive-E

Item specifics
|Condition:
|New
|Year:
|2016
|VIN (Vehicle Identification Number):
|YV449MRKXG2880154
|Mileage:
|4,000
|Body Type:
|SUV
|Make:
|Volvo
|Warranty:
|Vehicle has an existing warranty
|Model:
|XC60
|Vehicle Title:
|Clear
|Trim:
|AWD 4dr T6 Drive-E
|Options:
|Sunroof, Leather, Compact Disc
|Safety Features:
|Driver Side Airbag, Passenger Side Airbag
|Sub Model:
|AWD 4dr T6 Drive-E
|Power Options:
|Air Conditioning, Cruise Control
|Exterior Color:
|Black
|Fuel Type:
|Gasoline
|Interior Color:
|Black
|For Sale By:
|Dealer
|Number of Cylinders:
|4
|Doors:
|4
|Transmission:
|Automatic
|Engine Description:
|2.0L 4 CYLINDER
