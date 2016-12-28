2016 Volvo XC60 AWD 4dr T6 Drive-E

December 28, 2016

Condition: New Year: 2016
VIN (Vehicle Identification Number): YV449MRKXG2880154 Mileage: 4,000
Body Type: SUV Make: Volvo
Warranty: Vehicle has an existing warranty Model: XC60
Vehicle Title: Clear Trim: AWD 4dr T6 Drive-E
Options: Sunroof, Leather, Compact Disc Safety Features: Driver Side Airbag, Passenger Side Airbag
Sub Model: AWD 4dr T6 Drive-E Power Options: Air Conditioning, Cruise Control
Exterior Color: Black Fuel Type: Gasoline
Interior Color: Black For Sale By: Dealer
Number of Cylinders: 4 Doors: 4
Transmission: Automatic Engine Description: 2.0L 4 CYLINDER

