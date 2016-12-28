2017 Ford Edge SE

December 28, 2016 admin eBay Motors 0

Item specifics

Condition: New Year: 2017
VIN (Vehicle Identification Number): 2FMPK4G95HBB15557 Mileage: 1
Transmission: Automatic Make: Ford
Body Type: SUV Model: Edge
Warranty: Vehicle has an existing warranty Trim: SE
Vehicle Title: Clear Drive Type: AWD
Fuel Type: Gasoline For Sale By: Dealer
Exterior Color: White Manufacturer Interior Color: Ebony Bucket Seats
Interior Color: Black Manufacturer Exterior Color: White
Number of Cylinders: 4 Number of Doors: 4 Doors

Andy Mohr Ford in Plainfield mohrford (10 ) 100% Sign up for newsletter Visit Store:   Andy Mohr Ford in Plainfield

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*