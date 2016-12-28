2017 Ford Explorer Limited

Item specifics

Condition: New Year: 2017
VIN (Vehicle Identification Number): 1FM5K8FH6HGB51533 Mileage: 1
Transmission: Automatic Make: Ford
Body Type: SUV Model: Explorer
Warranty: Vehicle has an existing warranty Trim: Limited
Vehicle Title: Clear Drive Type: AWD
Fuel Type: Gasoline For Sale By: Dealer
Exterior Color: Other Color Manufacturer Interior Color: Ebny Blk Rd Accnt Perf
Interior Color: Black Number of Doors: 4 Doors
Number of Cylinders: 4

