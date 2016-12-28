2017 Ford Explorer Limited

Item specifics
|Condition:
|New
|Year:
|2017
|VIN (Vehicle Identification Number):
|1FM5K8FH6HGB51533
|Mileage:
|1
|Transmission:
|Automatic
|Make:
|Ford
|Body Type:
|SUV
|Model:
|Explorer
|Warranty:
|Vehicle has an existing warranty
|Trim:
|Limited
|Vehicle Title:
|Clear
|Drive Type:
|AWD
|Fuel Type:
|Gasoline
|For Sale By:
|Dealer
|Exterior Color:
|Other Color
|Manufacturer Interior Color:
|Ebny Blk Rd Accnt Perf
|Interior Color:
|Black
|Number of Doors:
|4 Doors
|Number of Cylinders:
|4
Andy Mohr Ford in Plainfield
