2017 Ford Explorer Platinum

Item specifics

Condition: New Year: 2017
VIN (Vehicle Identification Number): 1FM5K8HT9HGB21427 Mileage: 2
Transmission: Automatic Make: Ford
Body Type: SUV Model: Explorer
Warranty: Vehicle has an existing warranty Trim: Platinum
Vehicle Title: Clear Engine: EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged
Fuel Type: Gasoline Drive Type: AWD
For Sale By: Dealer Manufacturer Interior Color: Ebony Black
Exterior Color: White Manufacturer Exterior Color: White
Interior Color: Black Number of Doors: 4 Doors
Number of Cylinders: 6

