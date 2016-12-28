2017 Ford Explorer XLT

Item specifics
|Condition:
|New
|Year:
|2017
|VIN (Vehicle Identification Number):
|1FM5K8D84HGB61397
|Mileage:
|1
|Number of Cylinders:
|6
|Make:
|Ford
|Transmission:
|Automatic
|Model:
|Explorer
|Body Type:
|SUV
|Trim:
|XLT
|Warranty:
|Vehicle has an existing warranty
|Drive Type:
|AWD
|Vehicle Title:
|Clear
|For Sale By:
|Dealer
|Exterior Color:
|Other Color
|Manufacturer Interior Color:
|Med Lt Cml Lth Htd Bkt
|Interior Color:
|Green
|Number of Doors:
|4 Doors
Andy Mohr Ford in Plainfield mohrford (10 ) 100% Sign up for newsletter Visit Store: Andy Mohr Ford in Plainfieldxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Leave a Reply