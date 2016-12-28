2017 Ford Explorer XLT

Item specifics



Condition: New Year: 2017 VIN (Vehicle Identification Number): 1FM5K8D84HGB61397 Mileage: 1 Number of Cylinders: 6 Make: Ford Transmission: Automatic Model: Explorer Body Type: SUV Trim: XLT Warranty: Vehicle has an existing warranty Drive Type: AWD Vehicle Title: Clear For Sale By: Dealer Exterior Color: Other Color Manufacturer Interior Color: Med Lt Cml Lth Htd Bkt Interior Color: Green Number of Doors: 4 Doors

