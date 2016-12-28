2017 Ford Explorer XLT

December 28, 2016 admin eBay Motors 0

Item specifics

Condition: New Year: 2017
VIN (Vehicle Identification Number): 1FM5K8D84HGB61397 Mileage: 1
Number of Cylinders: 6 Make: Ford
Transmission: Automatic Model: Explorer
Body Type: SUV Trim: XLT
Warranty: Vehicle has an existing warranty Drive Type: AWD
Vehicle Title: Clear For Sale By: Dealer
Exterior Color: Other Color Manufacturer Interior Color: Med Lt Cml Lth Htd Bkt
Interior Color: Green Number of Doors: 4 Doors

Andy Mohr Ford in Plainfield mohrford (10 ) 100% Sign up for newsletter Visit Store:   Andy Mohr Ford in Plainfield

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*