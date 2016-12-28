2017 Ford Explorer XLT

Item specifics
|Condition:
|New
|Year:
|2017
|VIN (Vehicle Identification Number):
|1FM5K8D82HGB31217
|Mileage:
|1
|Number of Cylinders:
|6
|Make:
|Ford
|Transmission:
|Automatic
|Model:
|Explorer
|Body Type:
|SUV
|Trim:
|XLT
|Warranty:
|Vehicle has an existing warranty
|Engine:
|3.5L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC
|Vehicle Title:
|Clear
|Drive Type:
|AWD
|For Sale By:
|Dealer
|Manufacturer Interior Color:
|Ebony Black
|Exterior Color:
|Silver
|Manufacturer Exterior Color:
|Silver
|Interior Color:
|Black
|Number of Doors:
|4 Doors
|
