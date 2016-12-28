2017 Ford Explorer XLT

Condition: New Year: 2017
VIN (Vehicle Identification Number): 1FM5K8D82HGB31217 Mileage: 1
Number of Cylinders: 6 Make: Ford
Transmission: Automatic Model: Explorer
Body Type: SUV Trim: XLT
Warranty: Vehicle has an existing warranty Engine: 3.5L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC
Vehicle Title: Clear Drive Type: AWD
For Sale By: Dealer Manufacturer Interior Color: Ebony Black
Exterior Color: Silver Manufacturer Exterior Color: Silver
Interior Color: Black Number of Doors: 4 Doors

