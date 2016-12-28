2017 Jaguar Other F-Pace 35T R-Sport

Item specifics
|Condition:
|Used
|Year:
|2017
|VIN (Vehicle Identification Number):
|SADCL2BV4HA082222
|Mileage:
|1,654
|Interior Color:
|Black
|Make:
|Jaguar
|Number of Cylinders:
|6
|Model:
|Other
|Transmission:
|Automatic
|Trim:
|F-Pace 35T R-Sport
|Body Type:
|SUV
|Engine:
|3.0L Supercharged V6
|Vehicle Title:
|Clear
|Drive Type:
|AWD
|Fuel Type:
|Gasoline
|For Sale By:
|Dealer
|Exterior Color:
|Red
Toy Barn Cars 4 You Visit my eBay store Sign up for newsletter Search Storexxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Leave a Reply