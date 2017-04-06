Axon: Free body cams to nation’s cops and more for year

The company formerly known as Taser will be now be known as Axon, according to TechCrunch, and in order to get people real amped up for this exciting new brand, the company will give any police department that asks a full set of Axon 2 cameras to use for a year, and the training on how to use them.The company that makes Tasers announced Wednesday that it is offering free body cameras for a year to any police department that wants them, a move that could lead to thousands more officers adopting the technology.The free trials are going to be costly for Axon: anywhere from $5 million to $100 million, depending on how many police departments take part, said CEO Rick Smith.A body-camera maker is offering some US police departments a chance to try out their goods for a year.”Only 20 percent [of cops] have a camera”, Smith told Ars Technica. Video recorded by a body-worn camera can be revisited and analyzed after the fact. “Axon is the company we have become”. Axon’s free camera roll out also prioritizes large departments-those with 500 officers or more will get their package as soon as this month, while those with fewer than 75 will have to wait until November. “We believe body cameras offer a promising opportunity to increase transparency between police officers and the communities they serve”.”Cameras are the first of many steps toward a future where officers feel more confident and are freed from mundane report writing to focus more time on community policing”, Smith said. But a lengthy process that often comes with contracts with public agencies and a desire to reach more departments, quicker, is driving Axon.One of the most dominant police body camera companies now says it wants to put body cams on every US police officer for free.”Some of the critics say we’re turning police officers into RoboCop – that technology is making them less human”. The call will also be available via live audio webcast on Axon’s investor relations website at http://investor.axon.com. “You didn’t know you needed it, but once you had it, you’re like, I’m not giving this back”. Our connected body cameras and evidence-management cloud allow police officers to work effectively and transparently, and our TASER Smart Weapons protect life without taking it. More than 180,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with Axon’s network of devices, apps and people.