Ex-Freedom Caucus member: Group needs to ‘change their concept’

“Democrats are smiling in D.C. that the Freedom Caucus, with the help of Club for Growth and Heritage, have saved Planned Parenthood & OCare”, he tweeted.The White House has sought to refocus attention on that part of Trump’s agenda since the collapse on Friday of a Republican bill to reshape the USA health care system largely by gutting Democratic former President Barack Obama’s 2010 health care law.”We’ll talk about infrastructure, we’re going to talk about fixing up our military which we really need – there has been a depletion – and we’re going to make it so good and so strong”, Trump said. But he offered no timeline, and leaders haven’t resolved how to overcome the deep GOP divisions that crumpled their legislation last week in a humiliating retreat for themselves and President Donald Trump.”Saying no is easy, leading is hard, but that is what we were elected to do”, Poe said in a statement.As the political drama over health care legislation in Washington fades, the rest of the country faces a more immediate concern: Getting insurance for next year.Even before the bill was pulled last week there were hints that President Trump thought it might be better politically to let Obamacare continue to collapse on its own.”It’s time for the party to start governing”, Priebus said. “Everybody wants to get it done”.”I don’t think the president is closing the door on anything”, he said.”The issue was always the conservatives were not brought to the table in the Republican Party”, he said. “That’s not presidential”, he said, “that’s petulance”.Poe said there are members of the Freedom Caucus who would “vote no against the Ten Commandments if it came up for a vote”.Indeed, some were, as Twitter was alight on Friday with gleeful jokes and comments about Trump’s perceived failure on the health-care front.Ryan noted that on Tuesday, the House will act on another bill to reverse “bad regulations”. In fashioning a response, Paul Ryan lost his way. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.Brady said on Friday that following the withdrawal of a health care law the Republican agenda would be to move quickly to craft a tax reform bill.Trump needs fast victories and infrastructure is something that’s big, flashy, and potentially bipartisan.But there were mixed messages from the White House.Republicans say they will now pivot to tax cuts and other issues while they try working out their differences.”I have resigned from the House Freedom Caucus”.Republican leadership is considering holding a vote on rolling back Obamacare as early as next week, according to a report Wednesday from Bloomberg. “But it would move too far to the right where you wouldn’t get other Republicans to support it”. The president also gave a shout-out to one of Ryan’s critics.