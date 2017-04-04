General Motors rejects investor plan for 2 stock classes

General Motors Co. rebuffed David Einhorn’s proposal for a second class of common stock, setting up a potential battle with the hedge fund manager who believes the move would boost shareholder value by as much as $38 billion. This increase in stock repurchases serves as further evidence of GM’s commitment to driving shareholder value through strong cash returns to its owners enabled by strong business results.Einhorn said that the move would add value to General Motors, while also lower its cost of capital.In connection with its proposal, Greenlight has nominated a slate of four candidates for election to General Motors’ board of directors. The dividend stock buyers would be entitled to the $1.52 a share a year GM pays out now. GM’s shares trade at a 4.4% dividend yield despite a 24% dividend payout ratio.Yield-oriented investors want to maximize their dividend income. The Capital Appreciation Shares would appeal to and be valued appropriately by investors focused on GM’s growth prospects. The company described the plan as unprecedented. His proposal helped send GM’s stock up 2.4 per cent, the biggest jump in six weeks, to close at $35.56 on Tuesday in NY trading.GM said its management has spoken with Greenlight numerous times during the past seven months, including a meeting between the hedge fund and GM’s board.GM said in a statement Tuesday that Einhorn’s proposal creates “unacceptable risks” and is not in the best interests of shareholders.Greenlight Capital, based in NY, also has nominated four candidates for election to GM’s board of directors.Losing investment grade status could cost $1 billion in earnings before taxes for the company’s finance arm GM Financial, put $1 billion in profit at risk for the automotive company and require $5 billion to $10 billion more of cash on the balance sheet, GM says.”GM has a highly experienced board with relevant expertise and capabilities in key areas that align with the company’s strategic direction”, the company said in a statement. Since then, GM has increased its earnings – profit reached $9.4 billion previous year – and paid out more in dividends and stock repurchases.DETROIT (AP) – General Motors has rejected a proposal from investor David Einhorn to split its stock into two classes. “We believe it would add unneeded complication and confusion for shareholders, while offering little value-add to GM’s operational performance”, Efraim Levy, equity analyst, wrote in the note. These actions will make GM stock even more valuable in the long run.Einhorn said GM’s stock price has languished for years since emerging from the 2009 bankruptcy and is now trading at the lowest valuation in the S&P 500 stock index. The company promised to return about $7 billion in cash to shareholders this year, bringing total cash returns in dividends and buybacks to about $25 billion since 2012.