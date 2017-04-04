Hotel carbon monoxide leak kills child, sickens others

A hotel employee in MI who found several children unconscious from carbon monoxide poisoning said the children looked like they were dead.Police say Bryan Douglas Watts of Niles was pronounced dead at a hospital. Bryan was unable to recover.A police officer, two Berrien County sheriff’s deputies and two hotel employees also were taken to hospitals. Other officers were evaluated as a precaution.The hotel, which had about 24 rooms booked during the incident, was evacuated and has remained closed for investigation.Niles Fire Capt. Don Wise says the leak was caused by a malfunctioning vent pipe from the pool heater.Authorities said there was no carbon monoxide detector in the pool area of the hotel.Jessica Hines, a spokeswoman for Lakeland Hospital there, told CNN one person was “confirmed dead on arrival”.At least 12 people have been taken to the hospital after a carbon monoxide leak at Quality Inn in Niles.Investigators found the source of the leak to be a faulty pool heater. Of the 14 people reported to be taken to local hospitals, eight were kids and teens – all of whom have been released or reported in good condition.’Our highest priority is always the safety and well-being of our guests, ‘ the spokesman said. United States standards for carbon monoxide are 35 parts per million for a one-hour exposure.The hotel will remain closed for a few days while crews work to fix the pool heater. “At those levels, they don’t have much time before they’re going to go unresponsive”.Officials say that the carbon monoxide levels were at 800 parts per million, which is dangerously high – 50 parts per million is an acceptable level.”Carbon monoxide is odorless, colorless, tasteless”.