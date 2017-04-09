KFC to stop using chickens raised with human antibiotics

KFC, which is owned by Yum! “This includes our chicken tenders and popcorn chicken; but we’re especially proud to be the first major chicken chain to extend this commitment to our bone-in chicken”. Unfortunately, the continuous low-dose use of antibiotics also contributes to the development of antibiotic resistant bacteria, rendering these very drugs less-effective (or useless) for treatment of actual disease.KFC’s commitment follows similar measures taken by Subway and Taco Bell in 2016, and Chick-fil-A in 2014.Nationwide, more than 42 percent of the US chicken industry has already committed to reducing the use of antibiotics, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council.A shareholder resolution filed by the non-profit group As You Sow with KFC outlined the business risks involved in companies that are not keeping pace with growing consumer concern around antibiotic overuse. NRDC estimates that more than 40 percent of the US chicken industry is now either under an antibiotics stewardship commitment or is already using responsible practices, according to published statements and data from the WattPoultryUSA 2017 Survey.It is expected KFC’s move will have a spillover effect and more companies will join the fray.KFC will only buy chicken free of human antibiotics by the end of 2018.KFC plans stop using chicken that contains antibiotics in the U.S.by the end of 2018, becoming the latest fast-food chain to move toward a more natural product.KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., is the world’s most popular chicken restaurant chain.The suppliers have improved hygiene and airflow in chicken houses to keep birds healthy and given them more room to move, Vijay Sukumar, chief food innovation officer for KFC’s US operations, told Reuters on Friday. He did not give further details of the costs.Hochman said the policy change has been in the works for a year.Tyson, one of KFC’s suppliers, set a goal in April 2015 to eliminate the use of human antibiotics from its broiler flocks, or those raised for meat, by the end of September 2017.With the move, KFC became the last major chicken restaurant to join the fight to against risky superbugs that are resistant to antibiotics. “Offering chicken raised without medically important antibiotics is the next step in that journey”.”Antibiotics are a critical class of drug, without which many medical advances such as complex surgeries, cancer therapies, and organ transplants, simply couldn’t be done”, said Dr. Bennett.”It’s an incubator for eggs”, said Hewat. That would signal a major shift in prioritizing antibiotic stewardship in chicken production, which will help to preserve these life-saving medicines for the future.”It’s like turning the Titanic on some of these things”, he said.