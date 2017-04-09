Larger Businesses Must Now Publish Gender Pay Gap Figures

Tuesday is National Equal Pay Day, which is bringing attention to the wage gap between men and women across the country.The gender pay gap within the construction industry is up to 5 percentage points higher than the United Kingdom average, the government has announced.Rep. Smith says unfortunately, fear of retaliation can prevent workers from discussing their pay and reporting discrepancies.The British government has introduced new rules aimed at eliminating a gender pay gap that sees men earn nearly a fifth more than women. In all construction and building trades, women are paid 23.3% less than men.Surprisingly, Equal Pay Day for Asian Women comes before the national date.Kennedy’s 1963 Equal Pay Law, it became illegal for employers to pay women lower rates for performing the same jobs as men. “When we forget, we say that women in America…over half of the population, who make many decisions, who really to this day still raise and nurture most children…we’re saying, we’re not worth anything, really”.Research by the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors found that men on average earned £11,000 more than women in the profession in 2016, up from £7,000 in 2015.Although women continue to make less than men, progress has been made. “Studies show that women going into a job setting don’t have good negotiating skills because we are taught to take the first offer and be lucky we got that first offer”, continued Jackson.Male managers are 40% more likely than female managers to be promoted into higher roles. The gap is even wider for women of color, with African American women making 63 cents on the dollar, and Hispanic women making only 54 cents, on average, compared with white men.See more celebrity reactions to Equal Pay Day below!With full-time working women earning just 75 cents for every dollar paid to their male counterparts, State Representatives Janine Boyd and Kent Smith recently introduced House Bill 138.