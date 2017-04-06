NBA will consider return to North Carolina after ‘bathroom bill’ repeal

Although liberal activists are still up in arms about the state’s policy and have warned the NCAA not to be “fooled” by the changes, a majority of NCAA board members “reluctantly voted” to allow North Carolina be considered once again in bids to host championship events.This so-called compromise legislation is just as discriminatory as HB 2, and lawmakers need to repeal this in full to promote an inclusive business environment in North Carolina. That game was played at the Charlotte Coliseum.The all-star game was originally set to be in Charlotte this year, but league officials made a decision to move it to New Orleans because of the controversial House Bill 2.The NCAA earlier this week announced that athletics events could resume in North Carolina, after threatening to overlook the state until at least 2022.It remains to be seen whether HB2’s replacement meets the NBA’s criteria for returning the All-Star Game to Charlotte. “HB142 continues the same discriminatory scheme put forward by HB2 and does little to protect NCAA’s players, employees and fans”. I’m anxious this new law is just as discriminatory as the old one and doesn’t go far enough to show our state can be welcome to everyone.The organisation had pulled seven events from the state over the past year while HB2 was in place, joining many companies, music stars and sports organisations in boycotting North Carolina.The replacement bill eliminated a requirement that transgender people use restrooms corresponding to the sex on their birth certificates in many public buildings. North Carolina lawmakers met that deadline when they passed House Bill 142 last week, which repealed H.B.And yesterday, the last Kennedy in Congress, Representative Joseph Kennedy III, urged the NCAA to maintain its position on banning North Carolina.”It’s now clear that there is no way for the NCAA to placate the far Left which will accept nothing less than the total surrender of those opposed to its agenda of opening every shower, locker room and bathroom to both men and women”.HB2 limited legal protection for LGBT individuals.”The NCAA announcement is also positive news for supporters of the Texas Privacy Act, a bill quite similar to the law now in effect in North Carolina“.Chris Sgro, the executive director of the the LGBT group Equality NC, also claimed that the NCAA’s move “put a seal of approval on state-sanctioned discrimination”.