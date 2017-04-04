Oil futures supported by weak dollar, but bloated supply still weighs

The official said the expected drop, in line with OPEC’s agreement, could help draw down inventories in the United States that stood at a record 533 million barrels last week.In a surprise move on Sunday, a joint committee of ministers from OPEC and non-OPEC producing countries chose to examine the possibility of extending production cuts in the second half of 2017.He added, however, that USA shale producers will be monitoring developments closely, contributing to the “bearish factor which is overhanging the market”.Compliance with the supply-cut deal was 94% in February among Opec and non-Opec oil producers combined, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said.Oil prices edged up on Tuesday on a weaker dollar, but crude continued to be weighed down by surging US production and uncertainty over whether an OPEC-led supply cut is big enough to rebalance the market.Physical fundamentals remained weak, however, with soaring U.S. output undermining efforts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to cut production to rein in a global fuel supply overhang and prop up prices.Brent crude LCOc1 rose 58 cents, or 1.14 percent to settle at $51.33 per barrel. However, members said they would request a review of the agreement in April and consider recommending an extension.”The chances remain high for an extension to the supply cuts, as long as there are more stockpile withdrawals”, he said.The cuts aim to reduce world oil supplies and boost prices that have slumped since mid-2014.US crude exports surged 12 percent in 2016 to 520,000 barrels per day and China became the third-biggest overseas destination for USA crude last year, according to EIA data, up from ninth the previous year. Overall, however, gains appeared to be limited by the global supply glut. Inventories in countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development are now 282 million barrels higher than their five-year average, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said at the meeting.”The closure of two Libyan oil fields … is supporting the market today with the timing of a potential restart uncertain after militias in western Libya shut key pipelines”, Tim Evans, an energy futures specialist at Citi Futures said in a note.US crude stocks rose by 1.9 million barrels to 535.5 million barrels, while gasoline and distillate stocks declined, the American Petroleum Institute said.June Brent crude futures, the worldwide benchmark for oil, were trading $50.68, up $0.02 or +0.04 per cent in early yesterday.