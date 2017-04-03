Sindhu wins maiden India Open title

Just the start of April and this is Sindhu’s second title of the season already, having bagged the China Open earlier this year.This was the second meeting between Sindhu and Marin after the Rio Olympics in August past year where the Spaniard defeated the fifth-ranked Indian 21-19, 12-21, 15-21 in a thrilling contest to win the Gold medal.”At 19-19 it could was anybody’s game but I won the points after that”. It was an evenly matched contest and both players showed their class throughout the game.Carolina, richer by $12,350, said, “I am very happy with the way I played this week”. The Indian beat the Spanish Star at the Dubai World Series Final in December, 2016. She is now on a 10-match winning streak in India. Saina then grabbed the game point by once again sending a return to Sindhu’s body which she failed to negotiate. Sindhu leads 7-5, and she takes the shuttle early from the front court to win an important point to make it 8-6. “That’s the way it goes”, said Sindhu.”Today, I couldn’t play my natural game”. Her defence was also top notch as she made returns easily and frustrated Marin. It was good for my rival but bad for me.As the country of billions watched with prayer on their lips for an Olympic gold, Sindhu gave a warrior-like performance. Last year, my goal was to win the Olympics which I won.Asked about his life post-Olympics, Gopichand said: “Fortunately or unfortunately, the Olympics have made my life a little tougher in terms of my schedule, so I have not been able to give much time to all projects”.The third seeded Indian emerged as the lone hope for the hosts after men’s singles player Sameer Verma’s gallant fight against Denmark’s Anders Antonsen ended in a 22-24 19-21 loss in the men’s singles quarterfinals here.In the men’s doubles final between the Indonesian pairs, Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo edged Ricky Karandasuwardi and Angga Pratama in straight games (21-11, 21-15).In the women’s doubles, it was an all-Japan clash with Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto getting better of Naoko Fukuman and Kurumi Yonao 16-21, 21-19, 21-10.