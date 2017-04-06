Sunoco is selling most convenience stores to 7-Eleven

7-Eleven’s move comes at a time when millennials are choosing to shop for groceries at convenience stores where milk, fresh produce and meals are sold, rather than actual food stores, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) said in a recent report called “Why gas stations may be the new grocery stores”. Looking out over the past year, company shares have been recorded -16.43% off the 52 week high and 36.68% away from the low over the same period.Covering sell-side analysts have recently weighed in on shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN).Sunoco will supply the newly acquired stores with gasoline for resale for 15 years as part of the deal.In 1959, H.A. “Harold” Gibbs of San Angelo and F.L. “Steve” Stephens, a district manager for the San Angelo area, purchased Town & Country’s six San Angelo stores and one store in Del Rio. Likewise, the transaction does not include SUN’s highly successful APlus franchisee-operated stores.The company also believes it can add to its US footprint at a “cheap” price relative to some of its prior acquisitions. Total consideration is $3.3 billion in cash plus fuel, merchandise and other inventories. Sunoco’s Aloha Petroleum business unit in Hawaii will continue to operate “its highly efficient and integrated business model within Sunoco”.Sunoco said it expected to use the proceeds from the sale primarily to repay debt, which was about US$4.51 billion as of December.Sunoco now operates around 1,350 retail fuel sites and convenience stores under brands including APlus and Stripes. “Our supply agreement with 7-Eleven provides SUN with a predictable long-term income stream, and this transaction quickly allows SUN to improve its financial profile”.Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) stock was up on Thursday following news of a deal with 7-Eleven. Most recently, 7-Eleven Inc acquired 79 stores in California and Wyoming from CST Brands Inc CST.N in July a year ago. This will be its biggest deal to date as it works to increase its number of stores to 10,000 by 2019. 7-Eleven is aiming to have 10,000 stores by the fiscal 2020, according to the statement. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.