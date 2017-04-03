Tesla Reports Record Deliveries of Vehicles in 1st Quarter

Tesla announced on Sunday that it sold just over 25,000 cars in the March quarter of which approximately 13,450 were Model S’ and 11,550 were Model X’s.In addition to the personal delivery record, Tesla also set a new production record of 25,418 vehicles during Q1 2017.The news came one day after Tesla reported 25,000 first-quarter deliveries, a figure that exceeded the estimates of of industry analysts, according to Bloomberg.Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m. The Model X rollout happened over a somewhat long period, so this should be the first quarter where Model X was on sale in all its target markets.The announcement of Tesla’s record deliveries for the first quarter was undoubtedly the biggest contributor to the surge this morning.For those in line, every week building up to the Model 3’s July production brings them closer to their new affordable electric sedans. Tesla expects to begin Model 3 production this summer, with a full ramp up before the end of the year. Last week, the company’s share price increased by nearly 6 percent upon the news that Chinese conglomerate Tencent Holdings purchased a 5 percent stake in Tesla for $1.78 billion. These vehicles were, of course, scheduled for delivery during Q2 2017. So far, Tesla said it had very few Model 3 orders from the Asian nation, where the vehicle had not been formally introduced. The latest 1Q delivery numbers could suggest that supply and demand are becoming more aligned (vs. Tesla’s prior history in which supply has always lagged demand), implying slowing demand for the Model S/X.The Model 3 is still under production and there are rumors that Tesla might miss its ambitious production deadlines.Tesla also said it produced 25,418 vehicles in Q1 2017, another quarterly record.Right now, the main goal for the ones at Tesla is to reach somewhere between 47,000 and 50,000 deliveries in the first half of this year. This is similar to the monitors seen on the Model S and X, except the model 3’s looks more like a propped up tablet.Thanks to this model of vehicle, Tesla’s shares have skyrocketed by upto 30%.