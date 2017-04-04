Verizon to take ‘Oath’ as new company to run Yahoo, AOL

New corporate identities are always a tightrope-walk, and they often go awry-the Tribune Company’s rebranding as Tronc, for example, or Yahoo’s corporate parent becoming Altaba.Well, the latest disaster of a media brand name is at least a real word – albeit one that appears to have been selected at random from a dictionary. Yahoo, AOL, nd The Huffington Post will continue to exist and operate with their own names, but under the Oath umbrella. “#TakeTheOath. Summer 2017”, Armstrong tweeted, over an image of the logo.Although Armstrong didn’t elaborate on the plan or explain the new brand name, an AOL spokesperson told Business Insider that a branding campaign was expected to be launched in the coming weeks. AOL, however, issued a short statement prior to Armstrong’s tweet saying, “In the summer of 2017, you can bet we will be launching one of the most disruptive brand companies in digital”. The new unit will oversee over 20 brands, expecting to reach 1.3 billion users and $7bn in sales. “Mayer will not be continuing with the new company”.Yahoo originally declined to comment on the possibility of being rebranded as Oath.After entire years of trying to get back on the financial track, Yahoo agreed the deal with Verizon. If it’s up to me, I will not be taking any “oaths”, thank you very much.It’s important to note that Verizon isn’t purchasing all of Yahoo’s assets. Verizon’s primary interest in Yahoo was around its mobile advertising platform, though the company had also shifted many of its Internet and mobile customers to Yahoo Mail for e-mail service.After Verizon closes its deal of Yahoo’s core assets, the new company, a merger of Yahoo and AOL, is going to be called Oath. Yahoo Finance reported Tuesday that the exact sentence was used by a Verizon rep to address the change.Yahoo was set to be sold at $4.8 billion initially before two separate hacking attacks were discovered. An independent investigation had concluded this year in which certain senior executives at Yahoo did not properly comprehend or investigate the security breach.With enclosure of all these deals, Yahoo as we know it may be done.