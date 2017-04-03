13 Reasons Why gutsy in its portrayal of high school gossip and bullying

The Show:13 Reasons Why, Season 1, Episode 4 The Moment: The screen shotHigh-schooler Hannah (Katherine Langford) killed herself. But first she recorded 13 half-hour tapes, naming names of those who hurt her. Recipients of the tapes listen, then pass them on to the next person on her list. Shy-guy Clay (Dylan Minnette) has them now. He liked Hannah, maybe loved her, but never told her.Tape four is about Tyler, who secretly snapped photos of Hannah kissing a girl. One of the pics went viral at school. “That whole fall, everyone looked at that picture,” Hannah says on the tape. “Some boys more than once.”We see Clay in flashback, in his bedroom, looking at the picture on his computer. He reaches for lotion. He reaches into his pants.Article Continued Below“We’re a society of stalkers,” Hannah continues. “We all look. We’re all guilty.”This is a gutsy adaptation of the young adult novels by Jay Asher, a cautionary tale against high school gossip and bullying, made all the more relevant by social media. The fact that it shows our nice protagonist doing some not-so-nice masturbating is an example of how far showrunner Brian Yorkey is willing to go.Tom McCarthy (Spotlight) directed the first two episodes, setting a tone that’s elegant, cinematic and honest, without any of the cheesiness that often chokes teen dramas (I’m looking at you, Riverdale).