15 books for Canada 150: Our reviewers choose

One of the first Canadian books we picked up as school kids was likely Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery. Or Mordecai Richler’s Jacob Two-Two Meets the Hooded Fang, perhaps, or The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz. More recently, we might have picked up Mariko Tamaki’s This One Summer or Lawrence Hill’s The Book of Negroes. These books are important because they gave us some of our first glimpses into the way we see ourselves portrayed in our own literature. To mark the country’s 150th anniversary, we asked five of our frequent reviewers to pick the three Canadian books they think are must-reads. There were no date, era or genre restrictions, no need for them to be part of a vaunted CanLit canon — just books they thought were seminal to how we see ourselves. Here’s what they chose. All My Puny Sorrows by Miriam Toews (2014)Toews tackles a difficult and deeply personal subject in her sixth book: suicide. Toews’ father and sister committed suicide 12 years apart, and while she wrote about her father’s case in the form of memoir, she chose fiction to memorialize her sister. Set in Winnipeg, Toews writes about two sisters, Yolandi, a writer, and Elfrieda, a gifted pianist, who are both sensitive, intense and love each other deeply. The plot is heartbreakingly simple — Yoli tries to convince Elf to not kill herself. Toews take a gut-wrenching story and injects quirky humour in every bit of it, all while asking larger questions about how mental health is treated in Canada and the place of assisted suicide in cases like her sister’s. Article Continued BelowA Fine Balance by Rohinton Mistry (1995)This novel is not for the faint-hearted. A sprawling story told over 603 pages is set in an unnamed Indian city in the mid-1970s, when the country was undergoing political turmoil during the state of emergency declared by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Mistry creates four characters that form an unlikely bond — a widow, a student she’s taken on as a boarder and two tailors she hires to help her out after she starts losing her eyesight. Mistry weaves in the impact that human rights violations committed by the government (such as forced sterilization) has on characters, but also the cruelties inherent in a deeply hierarchical society that makes it difficult to allow the bond between these four character to hold. This was the Bombay-born, Toronto-based Mistry’s second novel, earning him a Man Booker nomination, the Giller Prize, Governor General’s Award and the most important stamp of approval required to reach the masses — it became the first Canadian selection for Oprah’s Book Club. Do Not Say We Have Nothing by Madeleine Thien (2016)