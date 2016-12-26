17 Albums Turning 10 In 2017

Ah, 2017. Another rotation around the sun, another year where we can marvel at just how far off the mid-aughts feel. The era where we donned low-waisted jeans, ironic graphic tees and Livestrong bracelets seems to be more and more of a distant memory. As all living creatures age, so does the music we listened to. Here are 17 hit albums turning a decade old in the coming year. Rihanna, “Good Girl Gone Bad” She kindly requests that you shut up and drive. Def Jam LCD Soundsystem, “Sound of Silver” How we all learned to say, “New York, I Love You, But You’re Bringing Me Down.” DFA/Capitol Radiohead, “In Rainbows” One of the first albums to be digitally released for free (or, rather, “pay what you wish”). Radiohead Kanye West, “Graduation” That’s how long he’s been on ya. Roc-A-Fella Fall Out Boy, “Infinity on High” All we can say is thnks fr th mmrs, Fall Out Boy. Island Avril Lavigne, “The Best Damn Thing” Hey, hey! You, you! She don’t like your girlfriend! RCA T-Pain, “Epiphany” He’d like to buy you a drink. Nappy Boy Arcade Fire, “Neon Bible” Un, deux, trois, le mirroir noir! Merge 50 Cent, “Curtis” Can you imagine being tired of technology in 2007?! What’s he doing now? Shady M.I.A., “Kala” Confusing fans of The Clash’s “Straight to Hell” since 2007. Beggars Japan Miranda Lambert, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” She owned the title long before the CW show. Columbia Nashville Mika, “Life in Cartoon Motion” You know, that French guy! Casablanca Jay Z, “American Gangster” Hello, Brooklyn. Roc-A-Fella The White Stripes, “Icky Thump” A title that was all too relevant in 2016. Third Man/Warner Bros Tegan and Sara, “The Con” If you didn’t have an emotional revelation while listening to “Nineteen” then did you even live in the aughts?!?! Vapor Records Foo Fighters, “Echoes, Silence, Patience and Grace” The sixth of the band’s eight studio albums. Roswell Soulja Boy, “souljaboytellem.com” An American icon. KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records Hit Backspace for a regular dose of pop culture nostalgia.

