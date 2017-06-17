20 years later, Harry Potters power is still strong

In 1997, Phyllis Simon thought a book called Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone might be of interest to some of her customers after a co-worker read a small item in Publishers Weekly that American rights had been purchased for the book. Simon ordered 200 copies to sell in her children’s bookstore in Vancouver, Kidsbooks, a huge number for an unproven author in a genre that was flailing. “No one had the rights in Canada so they had to order it from the U.K. We were told, ‘You’re going to have to pay the freight on these books’ and we agreed,” recalls Simons. “We hand-sold that book. We handed it to kids and said, ‘Read it, read it.’”Millions of kids and adults, of course, did read it. And then they read the books that followed J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, which was first released in the U.K. on June 26, 1997.In the past two decades, without even realizing it at times, Toronto bar owner Matt Rocks made life decisions based on a book he first read as a 10-year-old. He noticed the book when another student was reading it at his school in Dublin, but it wasn’t until summer vacation, after his aunt had finished and handed it off to him, that he became hooked.Article Continued Below“I went from being a non-reader to being a voracious reader because of that book. It was my gateway into books and how I saw the world around me,” says Rock, co-owner of The Lockhart, a bar inspired by the world of Harry Potter where drinks with names such as Befuddlement Draft are served as potions and elixirs.In this 2000, file photo, author J. K. Rowling leans out of a steam train named "Hogwarts Express" at Kings Cross railway station in London Saturday with her book "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," the fourth in the popular Harry Potter children's series. (ALASTAIR GRANT/AP) The viewpoints of author J.K. Rowling, which she expresses often on social media, also had an impact on Rocks.“As an adult, I realized she had built lessons into the books (with) the message of inclusivity,” Rocks says. “There are easy parallels to draw with the rise of the pure-bloods (in the books). It’s not just south of the border. There was the rise of populist nationalism in Europe, in Brexit, what almost happened in France. If you love the books, you see the problems with that kind of thinking.”