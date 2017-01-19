2017 People's Choice Awards Winners Include "Big Bang Theory," Britney Spears And Johnny Depp

The 2017 People’s Choice Awards kicked off Wednesday evening in Los Angeles, bringing together favorite actors, musicians and social media stars to be fêted by, um, the people. Despite teleprompter woes, Ellen DeGeneres was on hand to become the most decorated honoree in the show’s history, while Blake Lively dedicated her award to “girl power” and Johnny Depp used the mic to thank his remaining fans after domestic abuse allegations surfaced last year. Fifth Harmony was there, sans Camila Cabello, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson did something he probably shouldn’t’ve. Without further ado, here’s the full list of award nominees and winners over dozens of categories: FILM Favorite Movie

”Captain America: Civil War”

”Deadpool”

”Finding Dory”

”Suicide Squad”

”Zootopia” Favorite Movie Actor

Kevin Hart

Robert Downey Jr.

Ryan Reynolds

Tom Hanks

Will Smith Favorite Movie Actress

Anna Kendrick

Jennifer Lawrence

Margot Robbie

Melissa McCarthy

Scarlett Johansson Favorite Action Movie

”Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”

”Captain America: Civil War”

”Deadpool”

”Suicide Squad”

”X-Men: Apocalypse” Favorite Action Movie Actor

Chris Evans

Liam Hemsworth

Robert Downey Jr.

Ryan Reynolds

Will Smith Favorite Action Movie Actress

Jennifer Lawrence

Margot Robbie

Scarlett Johansson

Shailene Woodley

Zoe Saldana Favorite Animated Movie Voice

Bill Murray in “The Jungle Book”

Ellen DeGeneres in “Finding Dory”

Ginnifer Goodwin in “Zootopia”

Jason Bateman in “Zootopia”

Kevin Hart in “The Secret Life of Pets” Favorite Comedic Movie

”Bad Moms”

”Central Intelligence”

”Ghostbusters”

”How to Be Single”

”Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising” Favorite Comedic Movie Actor

Chris Hemsworth

Dwayne Johnson

Kevin Hart

Ryan Gosling

Zac Efron Favorite Comedic Movie Actress

Anna Kendrick

Kristen Bell

Kristen Wiig

Melissa McCarthy

Rebel Wilson Favorite Dramatic Movie

”Deepwater Horizon”

”Me Before You”

”Miracles From Heaven”

”Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

”Sully” Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor

Ben Affleck

Chris Pine

George Clooney

Mark Wahlberg

Tom Hanks

Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress

Amy Adams

Blake Lively

Emily Blunt

Julia Roberts

Meryl Streep Favorite Family Movie

”Alice Through the Looking Glass”

”Finding Dory”

”The Jungle Book”

”The Secret Life of Pets”

”Zootopia Favorite Thriller Movie

”The Conjuring 2”

”The Girl on the Train”

”Nerve”

”The Purge: Election Year”

”The Shallows” Favorite Movie Icon

Denzel Washington

Johnny Depp

Samuel L. Jackson

Tom Cruise

Tom Hanks Favorite Year-End Blockbuster

”Doctor Strange”

”Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

”Moana”

”Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

”Sing” TV Favorite TV Show

”The Big Bang Theory”

”Grey’s Anatomy”

”Outlander”

”Stranger Things”

”The Walking Dead” Favorite Network TV Comedy

”The Big Bang Theory”

”Black-ish”

”Jane the Virgin”

”Modern Family”

”New Girl” Favorite Comedic TV Actor

Andy Samberg

Anthony Anderson

Jim Parsons

Matthew Perry

Tim Allen Favorite Comedic TV Actress

Anna Faris

Gina Rodriguez

Kaley Cuoco

Sofia Vergara

Zooey Deschanel Favorite Network TV Drama

”Chicago Fire”

”Empire”

”Grey’s Anatomy”

”How to Get Away with Murder”

”Quantico” Favorite Dramatic TV Actor

Jesse Williams

Justin Chambers

Scott Foley

Taylor Kinney

Terrence Howard Favorite Dramatic TV Actress

Ellen Pompeo

Kerry Washington

Priyanka Chopra

Taraji P. Henson

Viola Davis Favorite Cable TV Comedy

”Atlanta”

”Baby Daddy”

”It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”

”Real Husbands of Hollywood”

”Younger” Favorite Cable TV Drama

”The Americans”

”Bates Motel”

”Mr. Robot”

”Pretty Little Liars”

”Queen Sugar” Favorite Cable TV Actor

Adam Devine

Freddie Highmore

Kevin Hart

Rami Malek

Zach Galifianakis Favorite Cable TV Actress

Ashley Benson

Hilary Duff

Keri Russell

Lucy Hale

Vera Farmiga Favorite TV Crime Drama

”The Blacklist”

”Criminal Minds”

”Law & Order: SVU”

”Lucifer”

”NCIS” Favorite TV Crime Drama Actor

Chris O’Donnell

Donnie Wahlberg

LL Cool J

Mark Harmon

Tom Selleck Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress

Jennifer Lopez

Lucy Liu

Mariska Hargitay

Pauley Perrette

Sophia Bush Favorite Premium Drama Series

”Homeland”

”House of Cards”

”Narcos”

”Orange is the New Black”

”Power” Favorite Premium Comedy Series

”Fuller House”

”The Mindy Project”

”Shameless”

”Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

”Veep” Favorite Premium Series Actor

Aziz Ansari

Dwayne Johnson

Joshua Jackson

Kevin Spacey

Nick Jonas Favorite Premium Series Actress

Claire Danes

Jane Fonda

Julia Louis Dreyfus

Sarah Jessica Parker

Taylor Schilling Favorite Network Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

”Arrow”

”The Flash”

”Once Upon a Time”

”Supernatural”

”The Vampire Diaries” Favorite Cable Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

”American Horror Story”

”Orphan Black”

”Shadowhunters”

”Teen Wolf”

”The Walking Dead”

Favorite Premium Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

”Game of Thrones”

”Marvel’s Luke Cage”

”Outlander”

”Stranger Things”

”Westworld” Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

Andrew Lincoln

Ian Somerhalder

Jensen Ackles

Sam Heughan

Tyler Posey Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

Caitriona Balfe

Emilia Clarke

Jennifer Morrison

Lauren Cohan

Millie Bobby Brown Favorite Competition TV Show

”America’s Got Talent”

”American Ninja Warrior”

”Dancing with the Stars”

”Masterchef”

”The Voice”

Favorite Daytime TV Host

Dr. Phil

Ellen DeGeneres

Kelly Ripa

Rachael Ray

Steve Harvey Favorite Daytime TV Hosting TEam

”The Chew”

”Good Morning America”

”The Talk”

”Today”

”The View” Favorite Late Night Talk Show Host

Conan O’Brien

James Corden

Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Kimmel

Stephen Colbert Favorite Animated TV Show

”American Dad!”

”Bob’s Burgers”

”Family Guy”

”The Simpsons”

”South Park” Favorite Actor in a New TV Series

Damon Wayans

Kevin James

Kiefer Sutherland

Matt LeBlanc

Milo Ventimiglia Favorite Actress in a New TV Series

Jordana Brewster

Kristen Bell

Mandy Moore

Minnie Driver

Piper Perabo Favorite New TV Comedy

”American Housewife”

”The Good Place”

”The Great Indoors”

”Kevin Can Wait”

”Man with a Plan” Favorite New TV Drama

”Bull”

”Designated Survivor”

”The Exorcist”

”This Is Us”

”Timeless” MUSIC Favorite Male Artist

Blake Shelton

Drake

Justin Timberlake

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd Favorite Female Artist

Adele

Ariana Grande

Beyonce

Britney Spears

Rihanna Favorite Group

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Fifth Harmony

Panic! at the Disco

Twenty One Pilots Favorite Breakout Artist

Alessia Cara

The Chainsmokers

DNCE

Niall Horan

Zayn Favorite Male Country Artist

Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

Luke Bryan

Sam Hunt

Tim McGraw Favorite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood

Dolly Parton

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire Favorite Country Group

The Band Perry

Florida Georgia Line

Little Big Town

Lonestar

Zac Brown Band Favorite Pop Artist

Adele

Ariana Grande

Britney Spears

Justin Timberlake

Sia Favorite Hip-Hop Artist

DJ Khaled

G-Eazy

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Wiz Khalifa Favorite R&B Artist

Beyoncé

Drake

Rihanna

Usher

The Weeknd Favorite Album

”Anti” by Rihanna

”Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande

”If I’m Honest” by Blake Shelton

“Lemonade” by Beyoncé

”Views” by Drake Favorite Song

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” by Justin Timberlake

“No” by Meghan Trainor

“One Dance” by Drake featuring Kyla and Wizkid

“Pillowtalk” by Zayn

“Work” by Rihanna featuring Drake DIGITAL Favorite Social Media Celebrity

Britney Spears

Kim Kardashian

Lady Gaga

Shakira

Stephen Amell

Favorite Social Media Star

Baby Ariel

Cameron Dallas

Jacob Sartorius

Liza Koshy

Nash Grier Favorite YouTube Star

Lilly Singh

Miranda Sings

PewDiePie

Shane Dawson

Tyler Oakley Favorite Comedic Collaboration

Conan O’Brien’s “Ride Along” with Ice Cube and Kevin Hart

Ellen DeGeneres and Britney Spears’ mall mischief

James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke with Adele

”Lip Sync Battle” with Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum

”Saturday Night Live” with Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon CBS.com’s Favorite Digital Obsession

360 & VR

Facebook Live

Mannequin Challenge

Pokemon Go

Snapchat Lenses