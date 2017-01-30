2017 SAG Award Winners Include Julia Louis-Dreyfus And 'Game Of Thrones'

It was another memorable night in Hollywood on Sunday as SAG-AFTRA honored the best performances of the small and silver screen at the 2017 SAG Awards. Stars from television and film gathered at the Shrine Auditorium to celebrate and cheers to a successful 2016. Check out all the winners below: This post will be updated throughout the night. FILM A24 OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE “Captain Fantastic”

”Fences”

”Hidden Figures”

”Manchester by the Sea”

”Moonlight” OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE Amy Adams, “Arrival”

Emily Blunt, “The Girl on the Train”

Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins” OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington, “Fences” OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE Viola Davis, “Fences”

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea” OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

Hugh Grant, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”

Dev Patel, “Lion” OUTSTANDING ACTION PERFORMANCE BY STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A MOTION PICTURE “Captain America: Civil War”

”Doctor Strange”

”Hacksaw Ridge”

”Jason Bourne”

”Nocturnal Animals”

TELEVISION Netflix OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY SERIES “The Big Bang Theory”

”Black-ish”

”Modern Family”

”Orange Is the New Black”

”Veep” OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A DRAMA SERIES “The Crown”

”Downton Abbey”

”Game of Thrones”

”Stranger Things”

”Westworld” OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is the New Black”

Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”

Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie” OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent” OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Winona Ryder, “Stranger Things”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards” OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

John Lithgow, “The Crown”

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards” OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES Bryce Dallas Howard, “Black Mirror”

Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”

Audra McDonald, “Lady Day Emerson’s Bar and Grill”

Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Kerry Washington, “Confirmation” OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of”

Sterling K. Brown, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Bryan Cranston, “All the Way”

John Turturro, “The Night Of”

Courtney B. Vance, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” OUTSTANDING ACTION PERFORMANCE BY STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A TELEVISION SERIES “Game of Thrones”

”Daredevil”

”Luke Cage”

”The Walking Dead”

”Westworld”