20th Century Women faces changing world, cigarette in hand: review

20th Century WomenStarring Annette Bening, Greta Gerwig, Elle Fanning, Billy Crudup and Lucas Jade Zumann. Written and directed by Mike Mills. Opens Friday at the Varsity. 120 minutes. 14AAnnette Bening’s Dorothea is a woman comfortable in her skin but not in her time in 20th Century Women, another affectionate family extrapolation from writer/director Mike Mills (Beginners).Residing in the Santa Barbara, Calif. of 1979, Dorothea, 55, is generally not one to let things get to her. She can calmly watch as her beater Ford Galaxie, once owned by her ex-husband, suddenly bursts into flames in the parking lot of the local grocery store. Article Continued BelowRather than get upset, she reaches for another of her ever-present Salem ciggies and invites the attending firefighters to dinner at her well-lived home in Santa Barbara, Calif.Dorothea, a professional graphic artist and stock market hobbyist, is happy with being old-fashioned, hailing from an era “when people were real,” as her 15-year-old son Jamie (Lucas Jade Zumann) naively advises via narrative voice-over.But these are confusing and confrontational times, not unlike today. The president is lecturing the populace on a perceived “crisis of confidence” and playground fights erupt over the mystery of female orgasms (totemic tome Our Bodies, Ourselves apparently didn’t resolve the matter) and whether the punk of Black Flag is superior to the art of Talking Heads (the soundtrack splits the difference, playing both).Dorothea finds herself in the uncomfortable position of trying to mother a son she doesn’t understand — hello, parenthood! — in a world that is about to rapidly morph from analog to digital.

