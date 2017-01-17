2Cellos Conquer King's Landing With Epic 'Game Of Thrones' Theme Rendition

2Cellos deserve the freedom of the Seven Kingdoms for this breathtaking rendition of the “Game of Thrones” theme song. The two cellists from Croatia ― Luka Sulic and Stjepan Hauser ― totally own the track with their version, for which they were accompanied by the London Symphony Orchestra. Warning: Their epic interpretation may make your spine tingle almost as much as composer Ramin Djawadi’s acclaimed original. The duo filmed the video for their version in the Croatian coastal city of Dubrovnik, where scenes for King’s Landing in the epic fantasy drama television show are actually shot. It’s from their upcoming new album, “Score,” which will also feature songs from movie soundtracks including “Schindler’s List” and “The Godfather,” reports Mashable. Watch the full performance above and see how it compares to the original theme song below: Related Coverage Donald Trump In 'Game Of Thrones' Is Exactly What Westeros Doesn't Need Emilia Clarke Watched Her Nude 'Game Of Thrones' Scene With Her Parents Kit Harington Told A Cop About Jon Snow's Fate To Avoid Speeding Ticket

