30 albums from 2016 worth another spin

Downer year, 2016. On that, most music fans — hell, most everyone — can agree.But from tumult often comes great art, as the year’s impressive musical onslaught has demonstrated. I can’t pretend that my listening habits have been in any way comprehensive, but I did take in a lot of good stuff. I will thus default once again — for the 18th consecutive year — to defining the year’s “best” albums as the ones with which I’ve personally spent the most time, that I’ve listened to more than any others over the past 12 months for pleasure rather than for academic purposes.‘THE BEST’1. David Bowie, Blackstar. True story: I had Blackstar a couple of days ahead of its Jan. 8 release date on David Bowie’s 69th birthday and, midway through my first listen — already awed at the record — I said to my girlfriend: “I think he’s already gone. I think we’re gonna find out on his birthday that he’s dead.” Three days after that birthday, David Bowie died, but not before leaving us with an elegantly coded, self-penned epitaph that would stand as one of the finest of his 27 studio recordings. Utterly original, even by Bowie’s rarefied standards. Somehow gets away with foregrounding the saxophone (played by New York jazzbo Donny McCaslin) as the lead instrument throughout, too. We’d all do well to exit this artfully. 2. Rihanna, Anti. A pointedly confrontational and un-“pop” (or “anti”-pop) stylistic hodgepodge of an album that doesn’t make any sense at all on paper but makes total sense as a whole every time you hear it — and, more importantly, makes even more sense the more times you hear it. All hail the many (new) faces of Rihanna. And more old-school soul belting in the future, please. Article Continued Below3. P.J. Harvey, The Hope Six Demolition Project. A war-scarred travelogue-in-song based on journalistic fact-gathering missions to Kosovo, Afghanistan and Washington, D.C., Hope Six is a little awkward at first and less immediately revelatory than 2011’s Let England Shake, which first marked the chameleonic Harvey’s recent transformation into a 21st-century protest singer. After a few spins to acclimatize, however, it’s as shattering as it should be. 4. Angel Olsen, My Woman. Speaking of P.J. Harvey, here’s this year’s model. Olsen can go anywhere she wants after this brashly confident, thoroughly rewarding third studio outing, which filters her preternatural songwriting talents through haute couture Americana, girl-group pop, rockabilly, psych, Stevie Nicks and stark piano balladry to jaw-dropping effect throughout. Star-making. 5. Tanya Tagaq, Retribution. Mother Earth is angry at us. Tagaq is equally angry at us for making Mother Earth angry. The fearless Inuk throat singer has described the even more daunting follow-up to 2014’s Polaris Prize-winning Animism as a concept album about rape — “rape of women, rape of the land, rape of children, despoiling of traditional lands without consent” — and it is appropriately terrifying, wrenching and uncomfortable. And all the more remarkable an achievement because she makes her point, repeatedly, without words, save a chilling cover of Nirvana’s “Rape Me” that Kurt Cobain himself would probably concede is definitive in context.

