5 things you may have missed at the Golden Globes

The 74th Golden Globe Awards kicked off awards season in Hollywood on Sunday, and with it came La La Land’s domination with a record seven wins.While some actors chose to target Donald Trump in their acceptance speeches, others, like Canadian Ryan Gosling, got our emotions going while avoiding politics. Here are our top five moments from the show. 1. Meryl Streep calls out Donald Trump in her acceptance speech▶Meryl Streep offered a stirring rebuke to president-elect Donald Trump at the Golden Globes Sunday night, calling his imitating a disabled reporter the one performance this year that stunned her.(The Associated Press )Article Continued BelowWithout naming him once, Meryl Streep called out Donald Trump for his divisive politics, warning the Hollywood elite as she accepted her career achievement award that they too “belong to the most vilified segments in American society right now.” “Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners and if we kick them all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and Mixed Martial Arts, which are not the arts,” she said in her nearly six-minute-long speech. She talked about the moment when Trump imitated a disabled reporter, and echoed the importance of journalists and needing “the principled press to hold power to account.” Trump took to Twitter Monday morning to respond:

