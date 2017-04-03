A birthday surprise: Doris Day is actually two years older than she thought

LOS ANGELES—To Doris Day’s many admirers, the pert and fresh-faced charmer who starred in Pillow Talk and Move Over Darling is ageless.But Day turns 95 on Monday — which is a birthday surprise to even the star herself, who has long pegged her age to a 1924 birthdate that would make her 93. Media outlets have variously reported her as between 93 and 95.A copy of Day’s birth certificate, obtained by The Associated Press from Ohio’s Office of Vital Statistics, settles the issue: Doris Mary Kappelhoff, her pre-fame name, was born on April 3, 1922, making her 95. Her parents were Alma and William Kappelhoff of Cincinnati.“I’ve always said that age is just a number and I have never paid much attention to birthdays, but it’s great to finally know how old I really am!” Day said in a statement Sunday.She’s in excellent company with other vibrant Hollywood standouts lucky enough to reach that milestone year, including Betty White, a close friend, and Carl Reiner.Article Continued Below“There has long been speculation and rumours about Doris’ age and we get this question a lot, looks like we finally have the answer,” said Day’s spokesman, Charley Cullen Walters. “The story I have heard the most is that at one point Doris was up for a role when quite young and her age may have been miswritten on the audition form. We don’t know if that’s correct, but if so it could’ve simply stuck for all these years.”He said Day and White had long joked about White being two years older.“Now we know that they are actually just a couple months apart, and turns out it’s an even bigger exciting landmark than we thought,” Walters said. White was born in January 1922.Actress Doris Day and actor Cary Grant, standing in the dugout, pose with New York Yankees players, from left, Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris and Yogi Berra in 1962. (Ed Widdis)