A Dogs Purpose premiere cancelled

What was supposed to be a feel-good movie for animal lovers has turned into a public relations nightmare for makers of A Dog’s Purpose.The film’s Los Angeles premiere and press junkets have been cancelled after TMZ posted a video on Wednesday of German shepherd Hercules in apparent distress over a water scene.PETA has called for a boycott of the film, which was filmed in Winnipeg and is due for release Jan. 27.The TMZ video shows Hercules struggling to stay out of turbulent water during filming.Production company Amblin Entertainment and distributor Universal Studios have issued a joint statement to Variety saying that they are reviewing the incident and attempting to assure its potential audience that Hercules is in good condition.Article Continued BelowTheir statement called the film “a celebration of the special connection between humans and their dogs.”“And in the spirit of this relationship, the Amblin production team followed rigorous protocols to foster an ethical and safe environment for the animals,” the statement continues.“While we continue to review the circumstances shown in the edited footage, Amblin is confident that great care and concern was shown for the German Shepherd Hercules, as well as for all of the other dogs featured throughout the production of the film. There were several days of rehearsal of the water scenes to ensure Hercules was comfortable with all of the stunts. On the day of the shoot, ‪Hercules did not want to perform the stunt portrayed on the tape, so the Amblin production team did not proceed with filming that shot.