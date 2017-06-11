A hustlers teachings, courtesy Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart is tired. Chatting on the way to a meeting in the midst of a media blitz for his new autobiography, I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons, he can’t help but yawn on this early-Monday-morning interview. The man’s schedule and prodigious output shows that, in his own words, he “can’t stop grinding” and after reading his story, it is evident why. The comedian grew up in North Philadelphia with an incredibly strict mother and a mostly absent drug-addicted father, whom he has since reconciled with. Hart’s story starts with how he literally “shoulder shrugged” his way through chaotic times until he discovered standup. Pursuing that gave his life purpose, but it also required him to fail many, many times before he became the almost ubiquitous actor and comedian that he is now, fuelled by those humble beginnings and bad examples around him. Written with Neil Strauss — known for past co-writes with Marilyn Manson, Motley Crue and more — the book is structured as “Life Lessons,” broken up into themes like his Dad, Transition, Opportunities and more. I elicit a laugh when I ask him how much this was motivated by professional jealousy from walking into a bookstore and seeing other actors turned authors. “For me, it’s definitely wanting to have my hand in anything and everything,” the 37-year-old Philadelphia native says in his trademark rasp. (He’s serious about the breadth of his ambition: His first musical album, under the alias Chocolate Droppa, arrived last year.)Article Continued Below“At this point in my career, I give myself every opportunity to open up whatever doors I can, and I thought I have an amazing story that I think people are going to be interested and invested in.”He became a standup sensation — one of very few performers who can sell out arenas — on the strength of three standup films released between 2009 and 2011. The book takes us blow-by-blow with him through the period before that, through every big break that never quite happened — every TV pilot or other project that never panned out. (In this period, though, he’d caught the eye of Judd Apatow as a comic actor: you’ll find him in Apatow’s short-lived 2001 TV series Undeclared and the 2005 movie The 40-Year-Old Virgin.)I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons presents a warts-and-all look at Hart’s life, naturally mining some humour from his journey, but also offering a pretty clear-eyed look at his mistakes. In the early pages, he captures just how clueless he was in his youth, in particular after he discovers his childhood apartment is broken into, and everyone else in his family immediately realizes his father was the culprit. Hart, as he amusingly tells, was the last to understand that his father had a drug problem.