A-list finding it harder to be apolitical

In a free society, you have the right to speak your mind. It goes without saying that you should also have the right not to say anything. For a number of stars — particularly on the A-list — silence is becoming tougher. Conspicuous by it, or by efforts not to comment on the politics of the day, celebrities trying to be apolitical are finding that the scrutiny is getting harsher, as journalists want to ask in professional settings while fans are also asking on social media. Pop superstar Taylor Swift and New England Patriots standout Tom Brady, in particular, are coming under criticism for not talking politics in this new world order. Other stars including Chris Pratt, Zayn Malik, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tom Cruise and Mark Wahlberg have reportedly been careful about not making political endorsements during the election, avoiding taking questions about U.S. President Donald Trump and not speaking at all about the recent highly controversial Muslim ban. With much of Hollywood considered to be left-leaning, it is en vogue there to speak out against Trump. Awards season being in full swing, the winners have been using their soapboxes, as Meryl Streep did with her Golden Globes speech. The Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 29 featured at least 15 moments of celebrities speaking out about the issues. “Traditionally, in post-World War Two North America, it’s been easy for an entertainer to try and avoid politics, in many respects, that’s been a good path to ensuring that you have a broad fan base,” says Eric Kasper, associate professor, political science at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, and author of Don’t Stop Thinking About the Music: The Politics of Songs and Musicians in Presidential Campaign. Article Continued Below“Now that people, both on the left and the right, . . . are more attuned to (the political issues) . . . , more consumers are turning to those (political) issues when they decide which movies they are going to watch, and which albums they are going to buy.”Singer Zayn Malik, formerly of One Direction, has been reportedly careful about not making any political endorsements during the U.S. election and avoiding taking questions about U.S. President Donald Trump. (Willy Sanjuan/AP) In the past century, he points to the Vietnam War as a similar time, also noting that celebrities were clearly specifically targeted during the McCarthy hearings of the 1950s.Swift in particular has been in the glare of the spotlight that’s turned upon those who haven’t commented. She was criticized for not attending last month’s Women’s March on Washington D.C. after tweeting about it; since then, she has only tweeted comments promoting her new song with Malik.